India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva Asks It to Stop Terror Factories at IPU Parliament

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh delivered the Right of Reply against Pakistan at the 148th Session of the IPU Parliament in Geneva after it raised the Kashmir issue in the Assembly. “I take the floor to reject the preposterous comments made by Pakistan against my country. India is the largest democracy in the world, and I am privileged that many consider the Indian democracy a model to be emulated. Lectures by a country which has an “abysmal track record of democracy is laughable”, to say the least. It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives,” he said.