DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

Tharoor has held the seat since 2009, and this time he is facing a tough challenge as the BJP has named a strong face against him.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, is seeking a fourth straight term from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. This time he is in a two-front contest against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Panniyan Ravindran.

Chandrashekhar has served as the MoS for electronics, Entrepreneurship and Information Technology.

In 2019, the Congress won 19 out of the 20 seats. Meanwhile, CPI-M only won one seat, and BJP failed to open its account.

The second phase of polls has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory including 20 in Kerala.

Earlier, the battle between Tharoor and Chandrashekhar took a bitter turn after Chandrashekhar sent a legal notice to Tharoor. He alleged that the Congress leader, during an interview with a local news channel, made "defamatory statements" alleging that Rajeev indulged in illegal activities and offered money to voters, reported ANI.

He also alleged that Tharoor said that Chandrashekhar "is spreading lies among Christian communities."

Thiruvananthapuram has turned into a three-cornered battle and will be one of the most-watched contests in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On a scale of 0-100, Shashi Tharoor scored 64 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 64, Instagram (64), X (65) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.