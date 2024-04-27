Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

MDH, Everest masala row: US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices over alleged contamination

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

Meet Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-year-old woman crowned as Miss Universe Buenos Aires

10 small-budget south Indian films that smashed box office records 

8 animals that don't have teeth

8 symptoms you may have intestines worms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

Meet actor, whose wife runs 8 restaurants, business worth crores; he's still looking for work because...

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

Tharoor has held the seat since 2009, and this time he is facing a tough challenge as the BJP has named a strong face against him.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@ShashiTharoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, is seeking a fourth straight term from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. This time he is in a two-front contest against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Panniyan Ravindran.

Tharoor has held the seat since 2009, and this time he is facing a tough challenge as the BJP has named a strong face against him. 

Chandrashekhar has served as the MoS for electronics, Entrepreneurship and Information Technology.

In 2019, the Congress won 19 out of the 20 seats. Meanwhile, CPI-M only won one seat, and BJP failed to open its account.

The second phase of polls has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory including 20 in Kerala.

Earlier, the battle between Tharoor and Chandrashekhar took a bitter turn after Chandrashekhar sent a legal notice to Tharoor. He alleged that the Congress leader, during an interview with a local news channel, made "defamatory statements" alleging that Rajeev indulged in illegal activities and offered money to voters, reported ANI.

He also alleged that Tharoor said that Chandrashekhar "is spreading lies among Christian communities."

Thiruvananthapuram has turned into a three-cornered battle and will be one of the most-watched contests in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On a scale of 0-100, Shashi Tharoor scored 64 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 64, Instagram (64), X (65) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 64
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score64
Instagram Score64
X Score65
YouTube Score64
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet son of former India cricketer whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, now works as lawyer, his wife is..

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Vivek Bindra vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: A Timeline

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds high-stakes bilateral talks with China's President Xi amid global tensions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement