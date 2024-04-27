CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 46 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 46th match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 28th at 7:30 PM IST. Chennai is currently in the fifth position on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the third spot. Chennai has won four out of eight matches they've played this season, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has secured victory in five out of eight matches.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 46

Date & Time: Apr 28, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Travis Head, Shivam Dube(vc), Rachin Ravindra, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana