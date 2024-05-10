Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi court frames sexual harassment charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

8000-year-old house found in Harayana village

5 films Rajkummar Rao rejected

10 strongest animals in the wild

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

This blockbuster was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, rejected by Hema, Dimple due to bold content, filmmaker got into...

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma credit Dil Dosti Dilemma’s success to its ‘no sex, family-oriented’ content | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

Back in January 2020, Kohli bought 266,667 shares at a price per unit of Rs 75 each through a private placement. This move resulted in him investing around Rs. 2 crore.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 10, 2024, 07:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India’s star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to earn a staggering return of 271% when Bengaluru-based insurance startup 'Go Digit' goes public next week.

With the upper price set at Rs 278, their investment of Rs 2.5 crore is expected to rise to Rs 9.25 crore, resulting in a speculative profit of Rs 6.75 crore, according to an ET report.

Back in January 2020, Kohli bought 266,667 shares at a price per unit of Rs 75 each through a private placement. This move resulted in him investing around Rs. 2 crore.

Go Digit has announced that its Rs 2615 crore IPO will be open for subscription from May 15-17, with a price band of Rs 258 to Rs 278 per share. The shares are currently trading at a premium of approximately 18% in the grey market.

Considering the upper price band, Kohli’s investment amounts to a valuation of around Rs 7.4 crore, with the potential for even higher gains in the shares listed at a premium for the issue price.

Moreover, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also invested Rs 50 lakh, buying 66,667 shares of the company at Rs 75 per share. At the upper price band, her investment would be worth approximately Rs 1.85 crore.  

It is expected that power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will together bring in an impressive sum of Rs 6.75 crore. Virat will be making a speculated profit of Rs 5.4 crore, while Anushka’s estimated profit can be Rs 1.35 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Oscars' Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema through RRR and Lagaan soundtracks

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet daughter of autorickshaw driver who survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

Visakhapatnam constituency, Lok Sabha elections: Know polling date, candidates and more

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement