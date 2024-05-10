Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

Back in January 2020, Kohli bought 266,667 shares at a price per unit of Rs 75 each through a private placement. This move resulted in him investing around Rs. 2 crore.

India’s star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to earn a staggering return of 271% when Bengaluru-based insurance startup 'Go Digit' goes public next week.

With the upper price set at Rs 278, their investment of Rs 2.5 crore is expected to rise to Rs 9.25 crore, resulting in a speculative profit of Rs 6.75 crore, according to an ET report.

Go Digit has announced that its Rs 2615 crore IPO will be open for subscription from May 15-17, with a price band of Rs 258 to Rs 278 per share. The shares are currently trading at a premium of approximately 18% in the grey market.

Considering the upper price band, Kohli’s investment amounts to a valuation of around Rs 7.4 crore, with the potential for even higher gains in the shares listed at a premium for the issue price.

Moreover, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also invested Rs 50 lakh, buying 66,667 shares of the company at Rs 75 per share. At the upper price band, her investment would be worth approximately Rs 1.85 crore.

It is expected that power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will together bring in an impressive sum of Rs 6.75 crore. Virat will be making a speculated profit of Rs 5.4 crore, while Anushka’s estimated profit can be Rs 1.35 crore.

