Visakhapatnam constituency, Lok Sabha elections: Know polling date, candidates and more

The Visakhapatnam One of Andhra Pradesh's 25 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies is the Lok Sabha constituency.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

The Lok Sabha elections are slated for later this year, in April or May. The Election Commission of India has released the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam One of Andhra Pradesh's 25 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies is the Lok Sabha constituency. According to data from the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, there are roughly 1829300 voters in the Visakhapatnam parliamentary seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the Visakhapatnam parliamentary seat saw 67.78 percent of voters cast ballots.

This year's polls for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency are scheduled for May. Phase 4 voting takes place on May 13the results are announced on June 4. Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy is standing for polls from INC. 

YSRCP's M V V Satyanarayana secured 436906 to win the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 elections. Bharat Mathukumilli of the TDP received 432492 votes. The M V V Satyanarayana constituency received 1239921 votes in total.

Kambhampati Hari Babu of the BJP had won the closest contest in Visakhapatnam, defeating Y.S. Vijayamma of the YSRCP by more than 90488 votes.

