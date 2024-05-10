Twitter
Business

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

As per the Bloomberg Report, one of the major candidates who is most likely to replace Tim Cook as Apple’s new CEO is John Ternus.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 10, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has led the tech giant for almost 13 years. His strategic decisions and focus on innovation have propelled the company to greater heights. While Tim Cook's leadership has been instrumental in Apple's success, there have been speculations about his successor. As per the Bloomberg Report, one of the major candidates who is most likely to replace Tim Cook as Apple’s new CEO is John Ternus.

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus works as the hardware engineering chief at Apple. He joined Apple in 2001 and was involved in hardware engineering efforts for iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and other products.

Moreover, John is also in charge of the engineering of products, such as all generations and models of iPad, the latest iPhone series, and AirPods.

Shedding light on his educational background, John holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Besides John, other candidates on the list to succeed Tim Cook’s as Apple CEO are Craig Federighi (Senior Vice President - Software Engineering), Deirdre O’Brien (Senior Vice President - Retail), Phil Schiller (Apple Fellow) and Dan Riccio (Senior Vice President - Hardware Engineering).

As Tim Cook is set to turn 64 this year in November, he is also nearing his traditional retirement age. So the speculations revolving around the company finding its new CEO could be revealed soon.

