IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel fifties help Rajasthan Royals take down LSG by 7 wickets in Lucknow

Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's impressive fifties proved to be the driving force behind Rajasthan Royals' victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Royals successfully chased down a target of 197 runs, securing the win in the penultimate over of the game.

Leading the charge for Lucknow Super Giants, skipper KL Rahul showcased his prowess with a stellar 48-ball 76, while Deepak Hooda's quickfire 50 off 31 balls further bolstered their total to a competitive 196 for 5. The duo's formidable 115-run partnership for the third wicket set the stage for a challenging chase by Rajasthan Royals.

Left-handed Sanju Samson taking us closer to the right side of this result pic.twitter.com/2FV2VwzIz2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2024

In response, Rajasthan Royals put up a strong batting performance, with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's contributions proving to be pivotal in securing the victory. Sandeep Sharma emerged as the standout bowler for Rajasthan Royals, finishing with impressive figures of 2/31.