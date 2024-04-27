This film was made 3 times with same name, had 6 superstars, created history at box office, one film made Govinda..

You will find many such films in Bollywood, which have been made twice or thrice with the same name. Today, we are going to tell you about 3 such films, which were made with the same name 3 times with different stories and all three films were super hits. So far, in Bollywood, three different films have been made with the title 'Aankhen' and all three of them have been successful at the box office. Today, we will tell you important details about these films which made 6 actors superstars.

'Ankhen' (1968)

'Ankhen', produced and directed by 'Ramayana' fame Ramanand Sagar is considered a pioneer film in Hindi cinema. The film stars Mala Sinha, Dharmendra, Mehmood, Lalita Pawar, Jeevan, and Madan Puri. It was the first Hindi film shot in Beirut and was a superhit as soon as it was released in theatres. Reports state that Dharmendra's 'Ankhen' earned Rs 6.40 crore at the box office in 1968.

'Aankhen' (1993)

The second film by this name was released in 1993. 'Aankhen', starring Govinda, became the highest-grossing film of the year and dominated the box office as soon as it was released. It was an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. This film was solely responsible for making Govinda a superstar. Made with a budget of Rs 5.96 crore, 'Aankhen' went on to earn over Rs 35 crore at the box office.

'Aankhen' (2002)

'Aankhen' was again made in 2002 as a heist thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Aditya Pancholi. The film was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It turned out to be the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2002. TMade with a budget of Rs 17 crore, the total earning of this film were Rs 62.95 crore. Amitabh Bachchan played a negative role in the film which was quite popular among the audiences.

