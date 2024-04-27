This film was made 3 times with same name, had 6 superstars, created history at box office, one film made Govinda..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra calls her initial phase in Hollywood ‘dark period of life’: ‘It was very scary because…’

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

US intelligence agencies believe Russian President Putin likely did not order Alexei Navalny's death: Report

Nainital forest fire: IAF deploys MI-17 choppers in ongoing dousing operation

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung phone gets cheaper by Rs 9000, check latest offers, bank discounts

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 foods to eat for healthy bones

8 Mughal kings who lost most battles

10 small-budget south Indian films that smashed box office records 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

This low-budget film was rejected by Salman, Akshay, Aamir; later became blockbuster, won 3 National Awards

This film was made 3 times with same name, had 6 superstars, created history at box office, one film made Govinda..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film was made 3 times with same name, had 6 superstars, created history at box office, one film made Govinda..

So far, in Bollywood, three different films have been made with the title 'Aankhen' and all three of them have been successful at the box office. Today, we will tell you important details about these films which made 6 actors superstars.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

You will find many such films in Bollywood, which have been made twice or thrice with the same name. Today, we are going to tell you about 3 such films, which were made with the same name 3 times with different stories and all three films were super hits. So far, in Bollywood, three different films have been made with the title 'Aankhen' and all three of them have been successful at the box office. Today, we will tell you important details about these films which made 6 actors superstars.  

'Ankhen' (1968) 

'Ankhen', produced and directed by 'Ramayana' fame Ramanand Sagar is considered a pioneer film in Hindi cinema. The film stars Mala Sinha, Dharmendra, Mehmood, Lalita Pawar, Jeevan, and Madan Puri. It was the first Hindi film shot in Beirut and was a superhit as soon as it was released in theatres. Reports state that Dharmendra's 'Ankhen' earned Rs 6.40 crore at the box office in 1968. 

'Aankhen' (1993)

The second film by this name was released in 1993. 'Aankhen', starring Govinda, became the highest-grossing film of the year and dominated the box office as soon as it was released. It was an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. This film was solely responsible for making Govinda a superstar. Made with a budget of Rs 5.96 crore, 'Aankhen' went on to earn over Rs 35 crore at the box office. 

'Aankhen' (2002)

'Aankhen' was again made in 2002 as a heist thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Aditya Pancholi. The film was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It turned out to be the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2002. TMade with a budget of Rs 17 crore, the total earning of this film were Rs 62.95 crore. Amitabh Bachchan played a negative role in the film which was quite popular among the audiences. 

READ | Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Udupi Chikmagalur Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Blinkit more valuable that Zomato’s core food business, now valued at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement