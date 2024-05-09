Thalaimai Seyalagam trailer: Kishore, Shriya Reddy's thriller exposes quest for power in Tamil Nadu politics

Tamil political thriller Thalaimai Seyalagam starring Kishore, Shriya Reddy, Aditya Menon, and Bharath is all set to release on May 17, on ZEE5.

On Wednesday, ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated Tamil web show, Thalaimai Seyalagam, a hard-hitting political thriller that exposes the quest for power in Tamil Nadu politics.

National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan and producer Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks collaborate for an intense 8-episode political thriller series titled Thalaimai Seyalagam.

Starring Kishore, Shriya Reddy, Aditya Menon, and Bharath in pivotal roles, the series exposes a woman's quest for power, intertwined with ambition, deceit, and eventual redemption amidst the turbulent realm of Tamil Nadu politics. Catch the premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on May 17th.

Amid Tamil Nadu's political landscape, Chief Minister Arunachalam finds himself under trial for corruption dating back 15 years. This situation heightens the ambitions of those in his circle who aspire to occupy the CM’s chair. As depicted in the trailer, CBI officer Nawaz Khan investigates a long-standing murder case in a secluded mining village in Jharkhand, spanning two decades.

Meanwhile, in the vibrant metropolis of Chennai, DGP Manikandan initiates an inquiry into a chilling find: a severed hand and head which is discovered on the city's outskirts. As the story progresses, these seemingly unrelated incidents come together, revealing long-forgotten truths obscured by the passage of time.

