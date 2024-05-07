Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Four big dangerous asteroids coming toward Earth, but the good news is…

Watch: Shekhar Suman joins BJP amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says 'many things in life...'

Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Four big dangerous asteroids coming toward Earth, but the good news is…

Best and worst dressed celebs at Met Gala 2024

7 South Indian breakfast options

6 best portrayals of tawaifs in Bollywood before Heeramandi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

Anupam Kher reacts after Ratna Pathak Shah calls acting institutes in India 'shops’: 'Kabhi kabhi aadmi...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

Sonam Khan was 15 when Yash Chopra cast her for 'Vijay' and soon, she became a top star of the era. She worked with many superstars including Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 07, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actresses in the film industry become stars right after their first film releases. They are touted to be the next superstar but, at the peak of their career, some of these actresses decide to give up on their acting career. Today, we will tell you about an actress who has been away from the film industry for a long time now. She entered the film industry with the 1988 film 'Vijay' opposite Rishi Kapoor and then suddenly quit acting forever. We are talking about none other than Sonam Khan. 

Sonam Khan was named 'Bakhtavar' by her parents and it was changed after she entered the film industry on the insistence of legendary filmmaker the late Yash Chopra to be more marketable in the film industry. Sonam Khan made her debut with a Telugu film titled 'Samrat' opposite Ramesh Babu in 1987 and then her Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra in 'Vijay'. 

Let us tell you that Sonam Khan comes from a film family as she is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

Sonam Khan was 15 when Yash Chopra cast her for 'Vijay' and soon, she became a top star of the era. She worked with many superstars including Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. But, Sonam's career ended in just 7 years. She appeared in over 35 films from 1987 through to 1994.

In 1991, at the peak of her career, Soam married Rajiv Rai and quit acting. The couple soon welcomed a son - Gaurav Rai. Media reports state that in 1997, Sonam left India with her husband after she came under pressure from gangster Abu Salem. 

The couple moved to Los Angeles and then settled in Switzerland for close to 20 years. Sonam's marriage suffered a lot due to this incident and the couple, in 2016, after 15 years of separation, finally divorced.

In January 2024, Sonam Khan, via her Instagram account, revealed that she got married for the second time in 2017. Her husband's name is Dr Murali Poduval. 

READ | Meet actress who became mother at young age, quit acting, career was ruined after marrying a superstar, then became...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

This superstar worked as clerk, was banned from wearing black, received death threats; later became India's most...

DNA Exclusive: Smriti Irani has advantage in Amethi, but sympathy for Gandhi family may prove decisive

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement