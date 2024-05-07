Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

Sonam Khan was 15 when Yash Chopra cast her for 'Vijay' and soon, she became a top star of the era. She worked with many superstars including Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

Many actresses in the film industry become stars right after their first film releases. They are touted to be the next superstar but, at the peak of their career, some of these actresses decide to give up on their acting career. Today, we will tell you about an actress who has been away from the film industry for a long time now. She entered the film industry with the 1988 film 'Vijay' opposite Rishi Kapoor and then suddenly quit acting forever. We are talking about none other than Sonam Khan.

Sonam Khan was named 'Bakhtavar' by her parents and it was changed after she entered the film industry on the insistence of legendary filmmaker the late Yash Chopra to be more marketable in the film industry. Sonam Khan made her debut with a Telugu film titled 'Samrat' opposite Ramesh Babu in 1987 and then her Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra in 'Vijay'.

Let us tell you that Sonam Khan comes from a film family as she is the niece of actor Raza Murad and the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad.

Sonam Khan was 15 when Yash Chopra cast her for 'Vijay' and soon, she became a top star of the era. She worked with many superstars including Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others. But, Sonam's career ended in just 7 years. She appeared in over 35 films from 1987 through to 1994.

In 1991, at the peak of her career, Soam married Rajiv Rai and quit acting. The couple soon welcomed a son - Gaurav Rai. Media reports state that in 1997, Sonam left India with her husband after she came under pressure from gangster Abu Salem.

The couple moved to Los Angeles and then settled in Switzerland for close to 20 years. Sonam's marriage suffered a lot due to this incident and the couple, in 2016, after 15 years of separation, finally divorced.

In January 2024, Sonam Khan, via her Instagram account, revealed that she got married for the second time in 2017. Her husband's name is Dr Murali Poduval.

READ | Meet actress who became mother at young age, quit acting, career was ruined after marrying a superstar, then became...