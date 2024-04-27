Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

Kangana Sharma revealed that Yogesh proposed to her in Bali which she accepted. On the same day, right after the proposal, Yogesh surprisingly also asked Kangana to marry him.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 01:13 PM IST

Today, we will tell you about Bollywood actress Kangana Sharma who made her debut with the film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also part of popular TV shows like 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji'. Kangana Sharma was already struggling to make a place for herself in the film industry when she also came across a person who ruined her personal life. Kangana Sharma said, "Ever since I was born, I have been struggling only. Neither my professional life nor my personal life was good. There was always a flood of sorrow in my personal life."

In an interview, Kangana Sharma said, "In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I later married. However, even after meeting him several times, I did not want to marry him. There were two reasons for that. The first was that I was the only earning person in my house, my brother was very young. The second reason was that neither my mother's nor my sister's marriage went very well."

She further added, "During the first 6 months of our meeting, Yogesh did not leave me alone at all. We were together 24 hours a day. I was not even able to spend time with my family. Sometimes he would take me on a trip abroad, sometimes to a religious place and so I became very close to him."

Kangana Sharma said that because he took care of her and her family members, Yogesh was also well-liked by her mother who pushed her to marry him. However, Kangana's mother also told her to check Yogesh's family background to be safe. But, Yogesh never gave enough time for it. 

Kangana Sharma revealed that Yogesh proposed to her in Bali which she accepted. On the same day, right after the proposal, Yogesh surprisingly also asked Kangana to marry him. "I did not want to get married without family members. However, he persuaded me a lot. As a result, I had to get married. Neither my family members nor his were there. My Kanyadaan was done by the mother of a travel agent."

Kangana Sharma got pregnant just 2 and a half months after her wedding. She did not want a child when she was still making a place in the film industry but Yogesh persuaded her to start a family. Kangana told Dainik Bhaskar, "During these 9 months of pregnancy, Yogesh kept me away from the family. Whoever came to the house was not allowed to meet me. I became completely isolated in Mumbai. When the time of delivery approached, Yogesh left me with my sister. After 9 months I gave birth to a son. When his mother came on the birth of my son, I was surprised to see her. After this gradually Yogesh also stopped meeting me."

Kangana Sharma further revealed that a few days after her delivery she got to know that Yogesh was already married and divorced. It also came to light that despite marrying Kangana, he had multiple affairs. "Hearing all this I broke down completely. I had forgotten to recognize myself. That time was no less than depression. Now our divorce case is going on, but Yogesh says that he will not divorce me," Kangana said. 

Kangana Sharma says that her marriage to Yogesh took everything away from her. She had no work from 2020-2022. She made a comeback with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2023 and now in the future, her only goal is to do something better for her child. 

Speaking about what the future holds for her, Kangana said, "At present, I do not have any big projects. Right now I am busy creating my identity again. I hope I get a better job soon."

