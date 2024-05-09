Amitabh Bachchan was removed from this 1974 film with Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..

We are talking about the film 'Duniya Ka Mela' which was released in 1974. If Amitabh Bachchan worked in this film, it would have proved to be his first film with Rekha but this did not work out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's first film together was released in 1976 titled 'Do Anjaane'.

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar now and audiences wait for a glimpse of him even when he makes a cameo in a film, but when his career was going through a bad phase, many films were also being snatched from him. However, even in those difficult situations, Amitabh Bachchan did not give up and put his head down and put his entire focus on work.

55 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan was trying to establish himself in Bollywood. He was still new in the film industry and was struggling to establish his footing. His first film was 'Saat Hindustani' which was released in the year 1969 and did not get much success at the box office.

Amitabh Bachchan may have started his film career with the film 'Saat Hindustani', but his breakthrough came four years later with Prakash Mehra's film 'Zanjeer' (1973). Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna in the film and his career took off rapidly after it was released.

Before and after the release of 'Zanjeer', Amitabh Bachchan still was only getting small roles in the films. During this struggle, he was offered a film in which he was going to romance Rekha for the first time but this film was snatched away from him midway and given to someone else.

This incident took place after the release of his superhit film 'Zanjeer'. Amitabh Bachchan became an overnight star with this film in 1973. After this, in 1974, Amitabh Bachchan got another film, which was offered to him by Bollywood director Kundan Kumar. In that film, Rekha was going to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. A song and many special scenes of the film had also been shot but suddenly Amitabh Bachchan was thrown out of the film without informing him.

According to a report on IMDb, Firoz Khan's brother actor Sanjay Khan had replaced Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Duniya Ka Mela'. Kundan Kumar had thrown Amitabh Bachchan out of this film.

Kundan Kumar removed Amitabh Bachchan from his role because many big distributors thought that he was relatively new in films and the film would not work with him in the lead role.

Later, when director Kundan Kumar did not agree and insisted on doing the film with Amitabh Bachchan only, the distributors threatened him and said that if he did not agree with their request, they would not allow his film to be released in any theatre.

After this, Amitabh Bachchan was thrown out of the film overnight. Sanjay Khan was made the hero of the film in place of him. After release, this film flopped at the box office as audiences completely rejected the pairing of Rekha and Sanjay Khan.

You will be surprised to know that by the time 'Duniya Ka Mela' was released in 1974, Sanjay Khan's career was on the decline and after 'Zanjeer', Amitabh Bachchan dominated the film industry.

It is said that when 'Duniya Ka Mela' flopped, Amitabh Bachchan had said in an interview that he had no complaints about being dropped from the film. "I was struggling with flop films. I am grateful that they thought of me for the film. My place was taken by Mr Sanjay Khan, who was a big star at that time," he was quoted as saying.

