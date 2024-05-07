Watch: Shekhar Suman joins BJP amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says 'many things in life...'

Shekhar Suman, who recently appeared in the web series Heeramandi, joined BJP amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Bollywood and television star Shekhar Suman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at their headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7, amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Suman, who recently appeared in the web series Heeramandi, had previously contested in the Lok Sabha elections back in 2009 from Patna Sahib, representing the Congress party. However, he lost to the actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining the BJP, actor Shekhar Suman says, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he… pic.twitter.com/miEayQxKP2 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

#WATCH | Actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Y1izO3Fp6X — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

In the video shared by ANI, after joining BJP, Shekhar said, "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here."

Meanwhile, In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, Shekhar Suman slammed the young actors for wanting stardom overnight and questioned them for acting surprised when they are papped and argued that he does not understand the need to be seen everywhere.

The actor said, "There are many good things in this era too. But there are also shortcomings. All these new young actors want fame very soon in their lives. They want stardom overnight, they want to be seen everywhere, everyone should talk about them, and reels are being made. Dikh dikh ke pareshaan hai aur log dekh dekh ke pareshaan. They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they didn’t know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them."

