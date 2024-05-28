Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mizoram: 10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Aizawl amid rains

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

SOIE celebrates World Menstrual Day with sustainable sanitary pads distribution with Kamakhya

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

SOIE celebrates World Menstrual Day with sustainable sanitary pads distribution with Kamakhya

   Essential tips to stay safe and healthy this summer!

Crocodile and Alligator: Know the difference

Dry fruits to transform your daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

House of Lies trailer: Sanjay Kapoor's murder mystery reminds fans of Knives Out

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Mizoram: 10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Aizawl amid rains

Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Mizoram: 10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Aizawl amid rains
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told PTI.

"All efforts are underway to rescue the people who are trapped under the debris. However, heavy rains are affecting the operations," he said. Seven of the deceased are locals, while three are from outside the state, another police officer said.

"More than 10 people are believed to be still trapped under the debris," he said.

The rains triggered landslides at several other places in the state and at least two persons have died, officials said.

A landslide swept away a building in Aizawl's Salem Veng, following which three persons went missing. A search is underway for them, an official said.

The state capital has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, officials said.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting with Home Minister K Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials to take stock of the situation, they added. Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

Faridabad Jewar Expressway: Ballabgarh to Jewar Airport in 15 minutes, check distance, route, completion date

Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

Viral video shows Cyclone Remal nearing Bengal-Bangladesh coast, watch here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement