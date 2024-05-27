Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding celebration on cruise, itinerary REVEALED

Several celebrities have already left for the four-day party on a cruise ship.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant second pre-wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The functions will be held between May 29 and June 1 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

The second pr-wedding invitation card has written on it in bold letters, "La Vite E Un Viaggio" which means life is a journey. The invitation card then reads, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." It further claims that the second pre-wedding event is to held in Italy and France.