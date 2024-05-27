Twitter
How Bhanu Srivastav's 'Deified The Legacy of Yesterday' will impact millions in India – A game changer

Bhanu Srivastav's novel "Deified" tackles domestic violence in India. Proceeds go to Childline India, and a unique song for each chapter creates an impactful reading experience. With global support, "Deified" aims to empower women and transform lives.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 27, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

Bhanu Srivastav's upcoming novel, "Deified: The Legacy of Yesterday," is poised to be more than just a captivating read. It has the potential to be a game changer, impacting the lives of millions of women and girls in India.

The story revolves around Sanvi, a woman navigating the wreckage of a loveless marriage. As she grapples with societal pressures and fights for her freedom, Sanvi's journey becomes a powerful testament to resilience and self-discovery. This isn't just Sanvi's story; it's a story that resonates deeply with the millions of Indian women facing domestic violence and emotional abuse.

"Deified" offers a ray of hope. By portraying Sanvi's struggles and eventual empowerment, Bhanu Srivastav provides a relatable narrative that can inspire countless women facing similar challenges. It can be a source of strength, reminding them that they are not alone 

and that a brighter future awaits.

But the impact goes beyond the narrative. Here's the truly groundbreaking aspect: all proceeds from the novel will be donated to Childline India, a crucial organization supporting distressed children across the country. This innovative strategy sets a new precedent for Indian authors. Bhanu Srivastav isn't just telling a story; she's actively contributing to positive social change.

Initially, "Deified" will be available to a limited group of readers for beta testing. This allows Bhanu to gather valuable feedback and refine the story before a 

wider release.

"Deified: The Legacy of Yesterday" is more than a novel; it's a movement. It's a story with the power to heal, empower, and uplift millions. It's a testament to the transformative power of literature and a groundbreaking example of how authors can use their platform to create real-world change.

