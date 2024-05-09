Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shreyas Talpade reacts to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's film failing at box office, fading star power: 'Log thak gaye hai'

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused did recce of two more Bollywood actors’ homes, says police

This Kapoor family actor worked as extra, side hero, did 50 films but had no lead role; even Raj Kapoor never cast him

Karnataka SSLC board result 2024 declared; Check class 10th results at karresults.nic.in

Amitabh Bachchan was removed from this 1974 film with Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Brave mother hare battles hawk to protect her babies, watch

Shreyas Talpade reacts to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's film failing at box office, fading star power: 'Log thak gaye hai'

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused did recce of two more Bollywood actors’ homes, says police

Ways to overcome Vitamin D deficiency in summers

Powerful food combinations to increase nutrition absorption

8 mammals that you think are fishes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Shreyas Talpade reacts to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's film failing at box office, fading star power: 'Log thak gaye hai'

Amitabh Bachchan was removed from this 1974 film with Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..

This Kapoor family actor worked as extra, side hero, did 50 films but had no lead role; even Raj Kapoor never cast him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade reacts to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's film failing at box office, fading star power: 'Log thak gaye hai'

Shreyas Talpade commented on the low phase of Bollywood and said that even fans of superstars will go and watch a film if its trailer impresses them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 09, 2024, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Shreyas Talpade
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and director Shreyas Talpade reacted to the dull phase of Bollywood, superstars' films failing at the box office, the fading of star power, and the audience's rejection of big-budget movies. In recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood has witnessed a dull phase in 2022. Even this year, Bollywood films have underperformed as compared to last year. 

Salman's films including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and the recent release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have tanked at the box office. Shreyas Talpade, who will soon be seen in Kartam Bhugtam, reacted to the low phase of Bollywood superstars. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas said that the audience, even fans of superstars are fed up with mediocre content backed by their idols. 

In the conversation, Shreyas said, "Log thak gaye hai. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hai ki yeh (film) kya hogi. Iske liye jaana hai ki nahi jaana hai." Shreyas said that only Kartam Bhugtam's trailer would create an impression among the audience. "Hum jitna marzi promote kar de, theatre jaane wali audience trailer dekh ke decide karegi ki film dekhni hai ya nahi. Kab dekhni hai, ya word-of-mouth ke baad dekhni hai. 

Shreyas further discussed the low phase in the industry, and said, "Aise thodi hai ki star power hai, toh unki saari filmein chalegi. Rajesh Khanna sir ki line se filmein hit hui thi, phir ek time baad nahi chali toh nahi chali. So that has been happening from the time we had films, and it will happen in future also. It's our duty ki hum achhi film banaye." Kartam Bhugtam also stars Vijay Raaz, Madhoo Shah, and Aksha Pardasany in the key roles. The film will be released in the cinemas on May 17.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, whose father was superstar, first two films flopped, then starred in Rs 600-crore blockbuster, is now...

This Indian city is on list of ‘most millionaires in world in 2024’, New York ranks first; check full list

Hindu population decreased by 8%, Muslims grew in India by 43% between 1950-2015: EAC-PM study

Meet Indian woman who headed Rs 300000 crore company, reinvented an industry, she is Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s…

Has The Great Indian Kapil Show been cancelled by Netflix? Archana Puran Singh breaks silence: 'Ye laughter kabhi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement