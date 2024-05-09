Shreyas Talpade reacts to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's film failing at box office, fading star power: 'Log thak gaye hai'

Shreyas Talpade commented on the low phase of Bollywood and said that even fans of superstars will go and watch a film if its trailer impresses them.

Actor and director Shreyas Talpade reacted to the dull phase of Bollywood, superstars' films failing at the box office, the fading of star power, and the audience's rejection of big-budget movies. In recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood has witnessed a dull phase in 2022. Even this year, Bollywood films have underperformed as compared to last year.

Salman's films including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and the recent release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have tanked at the box office. Shreyas Talpade, who will soon be seen in Kartam Bhugtam, reacted to the low phase of Bollywood superstars. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shreyas said that the audience, even fans of superstars are fed up with mediocre content backed by their idols.

In the conversation, Shreyas said, "Log thak gaye hai. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hai ki yeh (film) kya hogi. Iske liye jaana hai ki nahi jaana hai." Shreyas said that only Kartam Bhugtam's trailer would create an impression among the audience. "Hum jitna marzi promote kar de, theatre jaane wali audience trailer dekh ke decide karegi ki film dekhni hai ya nahi. Kab dekhni hai, ya word-of-mouth ke baad dekhni hai.

Shreyas further discussed the low phase in the industry, and said, "Aise thodi hai ki star power hai, toh unki saari filmein chalegi. Rajesh Khanna sir ki line se filmein hit hui thi, phir ek time baad nahi chali toh nahi chali. So that has been happening from the time we had films, and it will happen in future also. It's our duty ki hum achhi film banaye." Kartam Bhugtam also stars Vijay Raaz, Madhoo Shah, and Aksha Pardasany in the key roles. The film will be released in the cinemas on May 17.