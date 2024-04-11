Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

Salman Khan doesn't miss giving Eidi to his fans. This year, the actor announced his new film slated for Eid 2025, and it has left his fans berserk.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Salman Khan gave 'best Eidi' to his fans, by announcing his upcoming film, AR Murugadoss-directed actioner, Sikandar for Eid 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadidawala, and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will have a grand release on Eid, and the actor revealed the title and release date with an interesting announcement.

On his Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of the film, and wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Soon after the actor dropped the announcement, it went viral on the internet. Fans of Salman, who missed his film on the special occasion were elated with this announcement. A fan wrote, "Kaha tha na kal ayega sallu apna eidi lene." Another fan wrote, "Bhaijaan ne Eidi de hi di." A netizen wrote, "Eid Mubarak ho Bhaijaan." Another netizen wrote, "EID MEIN EIDI MIL GAYI." One of the netizens wrote, "Aapke Bina Eid adhuri hai bhai."

In the upcoming film, Salman will play the titular role of Sikandar, and this is his character name from Race 3 (2018). Sikandar marks the first collaboration of Salman with Ghajini and Holiday director AR Murugadoss.

For the past decade, Salman Khan has released his films on the festive occasion and made history at the box office. Movies such as Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan were released on Eid, and they broke several box office records. However, in 2021, Salman's Eid release, Radhe had a limited theatrical release and was premiered on ZEE5 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Salman Khan missed Eid, and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 was released in the festive period. Last year, Salman brought Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid, but the movie failed commercially. On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3.