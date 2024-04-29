Twitter
You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

After the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there will be progress in tendering, and construction will likely start here within the next six months

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

The Central government announced the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station in the 2023 budget, but so far, no tender has been issued. Before the station redevelopment, a plan is being made to transfer these trains to other stations.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there will be progress in tendering, and construction will likely start here within the next six months. Approximately 300 trains operate from here daily. Disrupting the operation of these trains will be an inconvenience for many passengers. Therefore, plans are underway to shift these trains to Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, Shahdara, Delhi Cantt, Sarai Rohilla, and Ghaziabad.

Around six lakh passengers travel daily from New Delhi Railway Station via about 300 trains. According to the report, an official stated that it could take up to four years for the redevelopment to be completed. Construction is expected to commence by the end of 2024, with the station becoming world-class by the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029.

Operating in multiple phases poses challenges. Officials believe that executing the redevelopment plan in multiple phases might not be feasible. Therefore, the plan to construct the station in different phases simultaneously is progressing slowly. However, it is hoped that this work will be completed by the end of this year, but it will require significant effort.

The report also stated the below possibilities:

- Trains heading towards the eastern direction may operate from Anand Vihar.
- Trains heading to Punjab and Haryana might shift to Sarai Rohilla.
- Trains bound for Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra may operate from Delhi Cantt and Nizamuddin.
- Consideration is being given to operating some trains from Ghaziabad as well.

