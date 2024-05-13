CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 DECLARED, here's direct link, how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 board results today on the official website cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 board results 2024 can be accessed through DigiLocker as well.



Here's the direct link

CBSE Board Result 2024: How to check results



Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 1 result

Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number

Check subject-wise scores

Download for future reference.



CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: List of websites



cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in