Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

Shilpa Shetty has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since November 2009. The couple has two children - a son named Vivaan and a daughter named Samisha.

In a recent interview with the Humans Of Bombay, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty opened up about the hurdles she faced during her career as an actress. Shilpa Shetty made her film debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Baazigar' (1993) and had intermittent success in the rest of the decade. 'Dhadkan' (2000) marked a turning point in Shilpa Shetty's career.

Shilpa Shetty was born in Mangalore, Karnataka. Her mother Sunanda and her late father Surendra Shetty were manufacturers of tamper-proof water caps in the pharmaceutical industry. Shilpa Shetty was quite ordinary-looking in appearance since school but she worked on her looks and found success as an actress. However, despite working in over 40 films in her career, Shilpa Shetty faced a lot of trouble to succeed.

Shilpa Shetty, in an interview, said that Bollywood happened to her by chance after a random photoshoot. She was quoted as saying, "When I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photos. For me, it was a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. To my complete surprise, the photographs came out really well! That opened the doors of modelling for me. Soon, I got offered my first film! There was no looking back from there, I was going onwards and upwards."

Shilpa Shetty last featured in a fully-etched role in 2007's 'Apne'. She said, "I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It's not easy to be celebrated one moment and ignored the next."

Shilpa Shetty also revealed that she was dropped out of films for no good reason. "I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn't in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what."

Shilpa Shetty now appears in some films but is a big part of reality TV shows where she appears as a judge. Shilpa Shetty has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since November 2009. The couple has two children - a son named Vivaan and a daughter named Samisha. Shilpa Shetty's estimated net worth is Rs 134 crore.

READ | Not Malaika Arora, this actress was first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya, worked with many superstars, brother-in-law is..