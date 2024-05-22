Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Pedal Power: Top 5 gear cycles for adults under Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Top 5 Kashmir willow cricket bats under Rs 1000 only on Amazon

From lavish house to fleet of luxury cars, here's a look at Anand Mahindra's lifestyle, net worth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Top deals on Amazon: Best rechargeable table fans under Rs 2000

Top 6 footballs under Rs 500 on Amazon

Pedal Power: Top 5 gear cycles for adults under Rs 10,000 on Amazon

8 superfoods to improve eyesight naturally 

7 superfoods for strong bones

Bollywood stars who romanced actresses half their age on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet actress who was removed from many films, worked with SRK, Salman, Akshay, became superstar, her net worth is..

Not Malaika Arora, this actress was first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya, worked with many superstars, brother-in-law is..

Ashneer Grover slammed for his 'dogalapan' after he participates in roast show, then threatens and gets video deleted

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Malaika Arora, this actress was first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya, worked with many superstars, brother-in-law is..

The name of this Bollywood actress, who has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, is Shilpa Shirodkar. She is the sister of former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The '90s was the era of beautiful actresses who ruled the hearts of the audiences. Malaika Arora was one of those actresses who was famous among fans for her films and item songs. You might remember Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the film 'Dil Se'. Malaika Arora became a household name after the song was released. But, do you know Malaika Arora was not the first choice for this song? The actress we are talking about is the sister of a former actress and her brother-in-law is a South superstar. 

The name of this Bollywood actress, who has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, is Shilpa Shirodkar. In the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar ruled the hearts of people with her acting and beauty. She is the sister of former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to South superstar Mahesh Babu. Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's film 'Bhrashtachar' (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Her breakthrough role came with the hit 1990 film 'Kishen Kanhaiya' opposite Anil Kapoor.

On one hand, Shilpa Shirodkar was getting good Bollywood films, on the other hand, her looks were becoming a problem for her. Perhaps only a few people would know that not Malaika Arora but Shilpa Shirodkar was signed for the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' of Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer film 'Dil Se', but the director of the film did not allow Shilpa to participate in the song due to her increasing weight. This is how Malaika grabbed the opportunity for herself. 

Let us tell you that, in 2000, Shilpa Shirodkr quit acting after marriage. Her last film appearance was in 'Gaja Gamini'. 

She took a 13-year hiatus from the film and TV industry to raise her family in London and made her comeback on television in 2013. 

Shilpa Shirodkar married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple has a daughter together.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

Mukesh Ambani now has eyes on Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, planning to…

Meet Indian who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet, but sold his Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to..

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after few years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement