Not Malaika Arora, this actress was first choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya, worked with many superstars, brother-in-law is..

The '90s was the era of beautiful actresses who ruled the hearts of the audiences. Malaika Arora was one of those actresses who was famous among fans for her films and item songs. You might remember Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from the film 'Dil Se'. Malaika Arora became a household name after the song was released. But, do you know Malaika Arora was not the first choice for this song? The actress we are talking about is the sister of a former actress and her brother-in-law is a South superstar.

The name of this Bollywood actress, who has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty, is Shilpa Shirodkar. In the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar ruled the hearts of people with her acting and beauty. She is the sister of former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to South superstar Mahesh Babu. Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's film 'Bhrashtachar' (1989), with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Her breakthrough role came with the hit 1990 film 'Kishen Kanhaiya' opposite Anil Kapoor.

On one hand, Shilpa Shirodkar was getting good Bollywood films, on the other hand, her looks were becoming a problem for her. Perhaps only a few people would know that not Malaika Arora but Shilpa Shirodkar was signed for the hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' of Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer film 'Dil Se', but the director of the film did not allow Shilpa to participate in the song due to her increasing weight. This is how Malaika grabbed the opportunity for herself.

Let us tell you that, in 2000, Shilpa Shirodkr quit acting after marriage. Her last film appearance was in 'Gaja Gamini'.

She took a 13-year hiatus from the film and TV industry to raise her family in London and made her comeback on television in 2013.

Shilpa Shirodkar married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple has a daughter together.