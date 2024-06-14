Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man spotted carrying live snakes inside metro, internet reacts

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

Two Ecuadorian nationals, two Colombian nationals and three Mexican nationals were held as the 2.7 tonne of cocaine was confiscated.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch
Photos: FGR El Salvador
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a crackdown on cocaine gangs and drug traffickers, authorities in El Salvador set to fire a 2.7-tonne pile of cocaine worth an estimated $67.5 million (Rs 5,59,54,27,950). The local police released images and video of the huge pile of drugs being burned in the town of Ilopango this week. The consignment was seized from “seven men in boats”, roughly 1,630 kilometres off the country’s coast on May 10.

Two Ecuadorian nationals, two Colombian nationals and three Mexican nationals were held as the 2.7 tonne of cocaine was confiscated.

It has not been reported exactly what charges or punishments the seven suspects are facing.

El Salvador is the smallest and most densely populated country in Central America. It borders Guatemala to the northwest, Honduras to the northeast, and the Pacific Ocean to the south. Its capital is San Salvador. 

Since President Nayib Bukele assumed office in 2019, El Salvador's government has aggressively targeted gangs and drug traffickers. Bukele, who was reelected with 85% of the vote, started his second term on June 1. In March 2022, his administration declared a state of emergency, leading to the arrest of tens of thousands of suspected gang members.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Naseeruddin Shah says he would like to see PM Narendra Modi in skullcap someday: 'He seems fond of...'

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement