Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan, 16-year-old girl who is youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

In 2019, she conquered Brighu Lake and crossed the Sar Pass in Himachal Pradesh.

At 16, Kaamya Karthikeyan has made history as the youngest Indian and the second youngest girl in the world to scale Mt. Everest from the Nepal side, reaching a height of 8,849 meters. Accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, the duo successfully summited the peak. The Indian Navy proudly shared this achievement on X.

"Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old, class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, and her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy successfully summited Mt. Everest (8849 M) on 20th May," the Western Naval Command, Indian Navy, wrote on X.

In a congratulatory message, the Indian Navy wrote on X, "#IndianNavy congratulates Ms. Kaamya Karthikeyan, daughter of Cdr S Karthikeyan, on becoming the youngest #Indian and the second youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Everest from the Nepal side. Kaamya has exhibited immense courage & fortitude in summiting the highest peaks on six of the seven continents. #IndianNavy wishes young Kaamya the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, aiming to become the youngest girl to do so."

Kaamya and her father began their Everest expedition on April 3, with the Indian Navy and the Western Naval Command sending their best wishes for their journey.

Inspired by her father's mountaineering pursuits, Kaamya started trekking at the age of three, according to Kids Chaupal. Her Himalayan endeavors began in 2015 with a trek to Chandrashila Peak at the age of seven.

She continued to tackle more challenging treks, such as Har-ki-Dun, Kedarkantha Peak, and Roopkund Lake in 2016. In May 2017, at the age of thirteen, Kaamya trekked to the Everest Base Camp, becoming the second youngest girl worldwide to reach this milestone.

In 2019, she conquered Brighu Lake and crossed the Sar Pass in Himachal Pradesh. Despite facing numerous administrative and physical challenges, Kaamya became the youngest girl to summit Mt. Aconcagua, adding to her remarkable list of achievements.