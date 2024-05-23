Meet man, whose mother used to work as daily wage labourer, cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, his AIR was...

It's been said that circumstances cannot break a person's courage. It is possible to bring greenery into a desert if one has a high level of courage. A similar story has been made true by Hemant of Rajasthan. His performance in the UPSC exam, which is regarded as the hardest in the nation, was noteworthy. This is the tale of their perseverance and triumph over all obstacles. In the 2023 UPSC exam, he achieved a rank of 884 without any coaching. Tell us everything you know about them.

Hemant's story is rooted in a humble background. His mother, a daily wage worker under the MNREGA scheme, and his father, a local priest, instilled in him the values of hard work and determination. His interest in becoming a district magistrate was sparked when he witnessed his mother's struggle for her wages, a battle that introduced him to the word 'collector.' This journey of a common man's aspiration is what led him to the UPSC Civil Services Test.

Hemant's academic journey is a testament to his dedication. Hailing from Biren village in the Rajasthani district of Hanumangarh, he scored an impressive 884 on the UPSC 2023 exam. His UPSC journey began during his college days. Despite facing initial setbacks, he passed the preliminary exam on his first try. However, due to ineligibility, he was not allowed to take the main exam. Undeterred, he persevered and scored 884th on his second attempt, a true testament to his resilience and determination.

Hemant received his education in Hindi. He had a lot of trouble getting ready for the UPSC after that. He had to deal with a lot of setbacks earlier. He could not finish the Diploma in Elementary Education because he had failed the English subject. He graduated from SKN Agricultural University in Jobner with a graduate degree, partly thanks to the encouragement of his friends. He needed more funds to hire a tutor to prepare for the UPSC exam.