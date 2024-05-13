Srikanth box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao-starrer continues to grow, beats 12th Fail in opening weekend

Rajkummar Rao-starrer biopic Srikanth has found its footing at the box office after a decent start and excellent jump on Saturday. The film grew further on Sunday to close out an impressive opening weekend of Rs 11.70 crore net in India, a decent figure considering the film’s small scale and absence of big stars.

Rajkummar Rao-starrer biopic Srikanth has found its footing at the box office after a decent start and excellent jump on Saturday. The film grew further on Sunday to close out an impressive opening weekend of Rs 11.70 crore net in India, a decent figure considering the film’s small scale and absence of big stars.

Srikanth, which is inspired by the life of visually-impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, opened to a lukewarm Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. But positive reviews meant a good word of mouth, which saw it register an 86% jump on Saturday. On Sunday, the film showed a further 25% growth, earning Rs 5.25 crore on its third day. Its three day domestic total now stands at Rs 11.70 crore while its worldwide gross is reported to be just under Rs 15 crore. The film has also beaten Vikrant Massey, a recent hit in the same genre, which had earned Rs 6 crore in its opening weekend.

While the signs have been good for Srikanth over its opening weekend, now it remains to be seen if the film can sustain this momentum. The first test it faces is the crucial first Monday. Most films register drops of 50-80% on the opening Monday. The higher the drop, the weaker the chance a film has of sustaining a long run. In recent years, smaller films like 12th Fail, The Kashmir Files, and Kantara have managed to limit this drop to a miniscule figure, which has helped them earn more. Srikanth would want to follow in these footsteps.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth stars Rajkummar in the titular role, alongside Jyotika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan, who plays former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The film has been praised for its tone and performances.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.