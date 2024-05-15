Twitter
Business

Meet woman who lives in Rs 450 crore home, owns Rs 165 crore necklace, Rs 31 lakh bag, her net worth is..

Before joining Mukesh Ambani at Reliance, Isha Ambani worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York. At the age of 23, she started working with her father and was appointed to the boards of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in October 2014.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 15, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani is not only a socialite but is also a businesswoman just like her father. Isha Ambani is a key executive at Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She is also associated with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre operations, launched in Mumbai in 2023. 

Isha Ambani completed her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She then went to the US and first graduated in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and later did an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Before joining Mukesh Ambani at Reliance, Isha Ambani worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York. At the age of 23, she started working with her father and was appointed to the boards of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio in October 2014. Isha Ambani now oversees the operations of Reliance Retail and is responsible for taking it to the heights that it has. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Isha Ambani, as their only daughter, is no less when it comes to leading a luxury lifestyle and having wealth. Isha Ambani has a net worth of Rs 835 crore. She draws a salary of Rs 4.5 crore per year as the director of Reliance Retail. Her salary is almost equal to her brothers Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Isha Ambani has been married to Anand Piramal, who heads the financial services businesses of the Piramal Group, since December 2018. The couple has two children - twins - a son Krishna and a daughter Aadiya

Isha Ambani's luxurious lifestyle 

Isha Ambani's Mumbai home 

Isha Ambani, along with her husband Anand Piramal, owns a swanky sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Worli area. The 50,000-square-foot mansion, named Gulita, was a wedding present to the couple by Anand's parents Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. Reports state that Isha Ambani's Mumbai home was worth Rs 452 crore when it was bought. Now, it is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 1000 crore. London-based architectural firm Eckersley O'Callaghan has designed her Mumbai home.

Isha Ambani's vacation in Switzerland 

The Ambani family celebrates their vacation at the Bürgenstock Hotels & Resort Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. According to media reports, during the second wave of Covid, Isha stayed in this resort with her entire family. She had booked the Royal Presidential Suite during her stay which costs Rs 61 lakh per night. 

Isha Ambani's Rs 31 lakh handbag

Isha Ambani is the proud owner of a Hermes mini Kelly bag which is worth Rs 31 lakh. She also owns a Chanel Doll Bag which she carried at the MET Gala in 2023. The bag's cost is a whopping Rs 24 lakh. 

Isha Ambani's luxury cars 

Isha Ambani also owns a fleet of cars which include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard worth Rs 10 crores. She also owns a Bentley car worth around Rs 4 crores. 

Isha Ambani's Rs 165 crore necklace 

Most of the most priceless things owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter is a necklace worth Rs 165 crore. Isha Ambani's custom diamond necklace, which she also wore for the official launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), is said to be worth $20 million which equates to more than Rs 165 crore. She wore it for the first time during her mehendi ceremony.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
