Satinder Sartaaj says it will take a decade to change the image of Punjabis that Bollywood has created | Exclusive

Satinder Sartaaj talks about the image of Punjabi people and music created by mainstream Hindi films

Satinder Sartaaj has a very different image from the usual Punjabi singers and artistes. The singer-actor is known for his Sufi songs and soft ballads, as well as his slice-of-life film. His recent film Shayar combines all these elements in a beautiful love story, something that the fans have taken a liking too as well, judging by its promising box office numbers. Sartaaj speaks to DNA about the film, the depiction of Punjabis in mainstream Indian cinema, and more.

Punjabi cinema has naturally depicted Punjabis as heroes, villains, and everything in between. But for years, Bollywood had been stuck to reducing Punjabis – particularly turbaned Sikhs – as comic relief. Talking about the phenomenon, Sartaaj says, “They had picked one genre of being a Punjabi. Earlier it was comedy and later it was action. There was a time when if there was a fight, you would see Punjabi lads coming up front. But sophistication, poetic and artistic qualities are also something that Punjabi folk have had for centuries. It exists even now. But whatever gets magnification especially in films, that becomes the trademark for that thing. So people assume they (Punjabis) are like this.”

Sartaaj says he tours the country for his concerts, visiting tier-2 and tier-3 cities as part of the ‘Touching the Town’ tour. He says, “In those towns, the perception (of Punjabis) is what Hindi films have created. Changing that will take a decade, when people will realise that we have other aspects to us as well.”

Shayar, his new film, features original music from Sartaaj, just like his other projects. The singer agrees that his soft music is different from what many people assume is mainstream Punjabi – loud and funky. “Just like there is now a beginning in the change of the characterisation of Punjabis, this will change too. It won’t chage quickly but it will be a steady process, I feel,” he says.

The singer reveals that several Punjabi songs from Bollywood films, which did well, were offered to him, but he passed them on. “I won’t name the songs but a lot were offered to me and I refused them very politely. I told them this doesn’t suit me and in some cases, recommended other singers for it. Those songs worked later,” says Sartaaj.

Shayar, which also stars Neeru Bajwa, has grossed over Rs 5 crore worldwide in its first week of release, with over Rs 3 crore in India alone. The numbers are promising considering its miniscule budget and reach. The film is playing in select theatres across India.

