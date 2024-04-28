DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 47 to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on April 29th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently second on the points table with five wins out of eight matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, positioned fifth, have secured five wins out of ten matches this season.

Live streaming details

Where will the IPL 2024 match between KKR vs DC be played?

The KKR vs DC match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between KKR vs DC begin?

The KKR vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 29 (Monday).

Which TV channels will broadcast KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match?

The KKR vs DC match will be telecast on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can I livestream IPL 2024 match between KKR vs DC?

The KKR vs DC match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue in IPL 2024, with teams frequently surpassing 200 runs.

Weather report

In the evening, temperature will decrease to about 30 degrees, with humidity around 65 percent, making conditions hot and humid for the game.

Predicted playing XI

DC - Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

KKR - Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmanta Chameera, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy