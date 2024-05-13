Weather update: IMD predicts fresh heatwave in Delhi-NCR, check latest forecast here

A heatwave is also anticipated on May 16 and 17 in a few isolated locations across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and East Rajasthan

A new heatwave is expected to hit northwest India on May 16 and bring conditions to West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weather office, Saurashtra and Kutch will experience hot, muggy weather over the next four days.

A heatwave is also anticipated on May 16 and 17 in a few isolated locations across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and East Rajasthan, according to the Regional Met Centre (RWFC) in Delhi.

The highest temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Hoshangabad, West Madhya Pradesh, on May 12, according to the weather department. At 42.6 degrees Celsius, temperatures were recorded in a few other places, including Kutch, Surendranagar, West Rajasthan, and Madhya Maharashtra's Malegaon. In addition, 41.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Damoh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, Amraoti; 41.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Ahmedabad and Kota.

Over East and Central India through May 14 and over South Peninsular India through May 16, IMD has forecasted a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.