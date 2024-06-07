Twitter
This Rs 300 crore house is costliest home available in...

Two decades later, at 2990 Broadway in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, the by-then empty-nesters had a large custom-built home.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

This Rs 300 crore house is costliest home available in...
(Credit-Sotheby's International Realty home)
In 1965, the young family of lumber business scion and CEO George "Fritz" Jewett and his wife Lucy relocated from Idaho to the Bay Area, first settling in the forested Marin County hamlet of Ross. Two decades later, at 2990 Broadway in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, the by-then empty-nesters had a large custom-built home. Lucy passed away in late 2023 at the age of 94 (Fritz passed away in 2008), and the mansion is now listed for $38 million, making it the most expensive property in Fog City that is presently for sale.
 
Over 10,000 square feet, the three-story spread is perched on a sloping parcel at the end of what real estate circles refer to as "Billionaires Row," a stretch of rarefied residential pavement. Overlooking the Palace of Fine Arts' domed roof are spine-stiffening views of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge. Six bathrooms, together with three powder rooms, one of which is hidden away in the six-plus-vehicle basement garage along with a car wash area, serve the house's four bedrooms. The listing is held by Stacey Caen and Joe Lucier of Sotheby's International Realty–San Francisco Brokerage.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the listing, the Jewetts not only regularly entertained the elite of the city but also entertained politicians and dignitaries from across the globe, including George H.W. Bush, Nancy Pelosi, and Prince Philip, the consort of the English royal family. The house was built with gracious entertaining in mind. Apart from their love of throwing lavish parties, the pair is widely recognised for being affluent benefactors and devoted supporters of the arts. Fritz was a passionate yachtsman and sailor; in fact, he and she were both elected into the American Cup Hall of Fame in 2005. She started serving on the board of the San Francisco Ballet in 1969.

The post-modern interpretation of the curved bay windows that grace many Victorian-era buildings and are a symbol of San Francisco architecture, the curvy, pared-back façade rejects excessive adornment in favour of the rhythmic repetition of large, semicircular bay windows.
 
A large gallery with towering arched windows overlooking the courtyard garden is located immediately after the closely proportioned octagonal entry vestibule, which is situated just inside the guarded courtyard entrance. Past it, a circular hall displays a marble floor with a compass design and a curving staircase with Lucite bannisters. Between a small sitting room, a large step-down fireplace living room and a 500-square-foot corner dining room with not one, not two, circular bays, is a well-stocked wet bar.

