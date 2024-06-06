Maldives President Muizzu invited to PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Reports

President of the Maldives Maldives Muhammad Muizzu has reportedly been invited to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9. During a cordial exchange on Wednesday, the Indian leader was congratulated by pro-Chinese politician Muizzi on his third term victory. Muizzi, in a show of unity, pledged to collaborate with India, underlining the shared interests and the need to bolster relations between the two neighboring countries.

After the Lok Sabha Election polls were announced, Muizzu wrote on X, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."

The international dignitaries attending the event are President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka and Premier Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. In addition, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be at the swearing-in event.