DU PG Admission 2024: Registration deadline today, check steps to apply

Delhi University (DU) will close the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduates (CSAS PG) 2024 registration period today, June 5. Interested candidates who still need to register can complete the DU PG application using the official admission website. uod. ac. in

Registering for DU PG is still open until 11:59 p.m. On June 5 (today), the university will open the window for application corrections following the registration deadline. This correction window is designed to provide you with the flexibility to make any necessary changes to your DU PG application form, even after the registration deadline. Candidates who have successfully registered can edit their DU PG application form using this correction window.



When making changes to the DU PG application form 2024, candidates must use their login credentials, including their registration number and birthdate. This ensures the security and accuracy of your application. Please note that June 12 is the last day to access the DU PG application correction facility 2024.

Based on their CUET PG 2024 exam results, students can apply for admission to 82 postgraduate courses for the 2024–25 academic year.



Students in the general, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 250 for DU PG. However, there is an application fee of Rs 100 for students in the SC, ST, and PWBD categories.



This academic year, Delhi University students may apply for admission to a variety of postgraduate programmes provided they receive qualifying marks in the CUET PG 2024.