'I'm sure India wants....': Travis Head on possible IND vs AUS final in T20 World Cup 2024

Australian opener Travis Head recently shared his thoughts on the intense rivalry between India and Australia, suggesting that the Men in Blue would be eager for redemption if they were to face off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Following Australia's victories over India in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup final last year, Head envisions a potential India-Australia showdown in the T20 World Cup final as a thrilling spectacle. The two cricketing powerhouses have cultivated a fierce rivalry across various formats in recent years, with India holding a superior head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Australia, winning three out of five encounters.

Head acknowledges that Australia's recent successes against India in ICC events have left a lasting impact on fans. He anticipates that if the two teams were to meet in the final, the Men in Blue would be motivated by a desire for revenge.

"It would be nice. It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what's happened in the last two finals. So, I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point. There would be good theater around it if that were the case. Let's hope that we're in it, and let's hope you're in it, and we'll see what happens," Head said in an interview with Times of India.

Head has been a thorn in India's side, delivering match-winning centuries in ICC final defeats. However, he is well aware of the formidable threat posed by the Men in Blue, boasting a star-studded lineup led by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are coming off strong IPL campaigns.

"India is in good hands. I think you could probably name four or five teams that are going to be in the mix. Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them. With Rohit and Virat, and their exceptional bowling led by star bowler Bumrah, who has also been outstanding in the IPL, their chances are high. Their chances are probably similar to the three or four other teams that are in contention," he added.

