CBSE Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 supplementary exams dates announced; check here

Class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 10th and Class 12th results on Monday. Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, in which 87.98 per cent of students passed the test. In the Class 10 board exam, 93.60 per cent of students cleared the test. Over 1.32 lakh candidates have been placed in the supplementary category or compartment in class 10, while the number of such candidates in class 12 is over 1.22 lakh.

CBSE has announced the dates of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams, saying it will be conducted from July 15. CBSE had last year changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination and class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary examination.

Eligible students

Three categories of students will be eligible to appear in the supplementary examinations --

Class 10 students who were unable to pass two subjects

Class 12 students who were unable to pass one subject and were placed in the compartment category

Students who were declared pass by replacing sixth or seventh subject

Class 10 and 12 students who were declared pass but wish to improve their performance in two and one subject respectively

