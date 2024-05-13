Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tej Pratap Yadav pushes RJD worker on stage, watch video here

What exactly made the volatile RJD leader lose his temper with the party worker is unknown. However, the intervention of Tej Pratap's mother, Rabdi Devi and sister, Misa Bharti, kept things under control.

During a party function on Monday, May 13, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav violently shoved a party worker off stage. On the social media network X, a video of the event went viral. Angrily pushing away a party worker, Tej Pratap can be seen in the video. After Misa Bharti was nominated, an incident occurred in Patna. Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD supporters got into a fight at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall, according to local reports.

Misa Bharti, on the other hand, is running for the third time in the Lok Sabha from the Patliputra seat. Misa Bharti had previously run for this seat twice, but she was soundly defeated in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019. For the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, Misa Bharti is running against Ram Kripal Yadav, an NDA candidate, once more.

It would be Misa Bharti's third consecutive loss if she loses this seat, and Ram Kripal Yadav's third consecutive victory if he wins. For the third time, the two candidates will compete in elections.