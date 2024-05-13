Twitter
CUET UG admit card 2024 released; here's direct link to download

Students who will appear for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets at exams.nta.ac.in.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 13, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Representational Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Students who will appear for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets at exams.nta.ac.in. 

For downloading the CUET UG admit card, candidates’s application number and date of birth are necessary. 

Here’s how to download CUET UG 2024 admit card 

  • Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Open the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) page.
  • Select the admit card download link.
  • Now use your application number and date of birth to log in.
  • Once you have submitted your details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Make sure you download the admit card and keep a hard copy of it for future reference. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exams in a hybrid mode. The pen-and-paper mode or offline exam, for papers with the most registrations, is set to be held on May 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Whereas, the computer-based test (CBT) for the remaining papers is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 22, and 24. Admit cards and exam city slips for the CBT examination will be issued later.

