CUET UG admit card 2024 released; here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Students who will appear for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets at exams.nta.ac.in.
For downloading the CUET UG admit card, candidates’s application number and date of birth are necessary.
Here’s how to download CUET UG 2024 admit card
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the exams in a hybrid mode. The pen-and-paper mode or offline exam, for papers with the most registrations, is set to be held on May 15, 16, 17, and 18.
Whereas, the computer-based test (CBT) for the remaining papers is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 22, and 24. Admit cards and exam city slips for the CBT examination will be issued later.
