'He used to call women to...': Victim shares shocking details in Prajwal Revanna alleged 'sex scandal'

Prajwal, who is the current Hassan MP and a candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, was also accused of inappropriate behaviour during a video call with the woman's daughter

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

A woman who worked as a house help accused Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, of misconduct. She claimed that after working for four months, Revanna repeatedly called her to his room, making her and other female workers uneasy. The woman alleged that both Revanna sexually assaulted female workers in their home.

The woman, who worked as a house help, said, “After four months of joining, Revanna kept calling me to his room. There were six women workers in the house and everyone said that they were scared when Prajwal Revanna came home. The male workers in the house also alerted the women workers to be careful.”

Prajwal, who is the current Hassan MP and a candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, was also accused of inappropriate behaviour during a video call with the woman's daughter, prompting her to block his number.

She said, “Whenever (HD) Revanna’s wife wasn’t there, he used to call the women to the store room and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and used to sexually assault women.”

The woman decided to come forward after seeing similar stories online and stated that the incidents occurred between 2019 and 2022, according to Indian Express. Her complaint, along with others, led to an FIR against Prajwal, which will be handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional General of Police Bijay Kumar Singh. The SIT includes IPS officers Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar.

The accusations have stirred controversy as the JD(S), headed by Deve Gowda, is an ally of the NDA, and Prajwal is the NDA candidate from Hassan.

