Nothing Ear (1), Ear (2) and other earbuds to get ChatGPT support

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, on Tuesday announced that it will be integrating OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT into all of its audio products.

The company initially announced the integration of ChatGPT into its newly-launched Nothing Ear and Ear (a), which it unveiled last month.

Now, the consumer tech brand will be integrating ChatGPT into all of its other audio products, which include — Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

“The integration will be available on the additional products via a Nothing X app update on May 21, earlier than the previously announced June rollout,” the company said in a statement.

“Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones,” it added.

Meanwhile, Nothing said it achieved 144 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the first quarter (January-March period) this year.

Citing Counterpoint Research data, the company said that the growth is attributed to the mid-range model, the Nothing Phone (2a) which garnered “significant mind share”.

In March this year, Nothing launched its third smartphone, Phone (2a), in India.

Founded in 2020, Nothing has sold more than 3 million products globally, including Phone (1).

