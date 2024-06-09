Viral video: Delhi metro turns into battleground as women engage in physical fight

Recent incidents in the Delhi Metro show a worrying rise in physical fights among commuters, often starting with verbal spats and escalating to violence.

In recent years, the Delhi Metro has witnessed an alarming increase in physical altercations among passengers. These conflicts often start as heated verbal exchanges but quickly escalate into physical violence, including slapping, kicking, and shoving. A recent video circulating on social media platform X highlights this issue. The undated clip captures a dispute between two women inside the metro, which initially seemed like it might de-escalate but soon intensified into a physical fight involving hair pulling and slapping. At one point, one woman accused the other of being intoxicated.

The origins of the argument remain unclear, but the video has sparked significant discussion online. The user who shared the clip commented, "Will Delhi people ever improve? There was a fight between women in the Metro. Then there was slapping and pulling off each other’s hair, and a fight broke out between the two women after an argument!" The video has garnered over 6,000 views so far.

Many viewers expressed concern over the increasing frequency of such incidents in the Delhi Metro, which was once considered a calm mode of transportation. One user remarked, "Brother, someone should turn off the AC of the metro. Then see how many fights happen. Delhi is full of uncouth people."

This is not the only unusual incident reported from the metro in recent months. In April, a video showed a woman sitting on a man's lap after he allegedly refused to vacate a seat reserved for women in a crowded metro. The woman, unapologetic about her actions, claimed she was simply following the rules.

The response to this video was mixed. Some viewers sympathized with the woman's frustration, while others criticized her for invading the personal space of other passengers. One commenter wrote, "I’m surprised to read the comments, where are your manners guys, women should be given a seat anyway. What’s wrong with you, looks like your parents did not teach you enough manners. Shame!!!"

Conversely, another user said, "Yes, women should be given seats. But if she’s acting disrespectfully like this, there’s no need to be a gentleman. Especially when she is intruding on someone’s personal space."