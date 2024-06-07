Twitter
From luxurious villas to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant

The Ambanis’ next generation Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani have been leading family businesses from a very young age and boast of impressive net worth and possess numerous luxurious items.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

From luxurious villas to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant
The Ambanis have been in the limelight for their successful business ventures and whopping amount of wealth and luxurious lifestyle. The Ambanis’ next generation Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani have been leading sectors of the family business from a very young age and boast of impressive net worth and possess numerous luxurious items.

Expensive things owned by Isha Ambani

Isha owns a luxurious sea-facing mansion valued over Rs 452 crore on the Worli seafront. The five-story, lavish Gulita mansion owned by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was gifted by Anand’s father.

Her wedding saree, which is worth Rs 90 crore.

One of the most luxurious vehicles in Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s collection is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard worth Rs 10 crore.

Also, Isha Ambani is among exclusive group of celebrities who own a Bentley, with an estimated value of Rs 4 crore. An Aston Martin Rapide is also part of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s remarkable collection of automobiles. 

Besides this, Isha Ambani wore a unique diamond necklace to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)’s official opening that is worth over Rs 165 crore as per Times Now.

Expensive things owned by Akash Ambani

Antilia Residence: Presently, Akash and Shloka live with the family in the luxurious Antilia, which is worth Rs 15,000 crores.

They own numerous swanky cars including Mercedes Benz worth between Rs 60 and 70 lakhs and a Range Rover Vogue worth between Rs 1.8 and 4 crores.

Expensive things owned by Anant Ambani

He owns the most expensive house in Dubai. Worth over Rs 600 crore, it is a beachfront villa on the Palm Jumeirah, which was gifted by his parents.

One of the many luxurious cars that are owned by him is a bulletproof vehicle worth Rs. 1.42 crore as per Lifestyle Asia.

Both Akash Ambani and Anant own Range Rover Vogues, ranging from Rs. 2.01 to Rs. 4.19 crore. Also in his collection is a BMW i8 costing Rs. 2.62 crores and a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.

 
