'OMG': Hrithik Roshan reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident, leaves fans in shock

Hrithik Roshan, who made controversial headlines with Kangana Ranaut, reacted to the slap incident by liking a post condemning the act.

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon when she was going to New Delhi following her victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency.

The CISF woman constable, who slapped the actress, Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended. An FIR against the CISF constable is also filed at Chandigarh Airport based on a complaint by CISF officials, with another complaint filed by CISF to the local police.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who made controversial headlines with Kangana, reacted to the incident by liking a post condemning the act. An independent journalist Faye D’Souza condemned the slap incident and wrote, "With reference to the incident of MP Kangana Ranaut being slapped at an airport, violence can never be the answer. Especially not in our country that was born out of Gandhi’s ideals of non- violence. It doesn’t matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence and we should not condone it. It is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform. Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power.”

A Redditor shared Hrithik's reaction on Reddit which is now going viral. Netizens are praising the actor for reacting to the post. One of them wrote, "This guy's one supremely large hearted man. Glad for him that he's found his happiness. People this generous always do." The second one said, "Omg Hrithik.. you have like the biggest heart in Bollywood the sweetest guy for a reason." The third one said, "Hritik is a good human being."

On Saturday, Kangana wrote a long tweet and asserted that if someone is fine with a person assaulting another person, then they are also okay 'with rape or murder'. She wrote, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies."

She further advised not to carry the burden of grudge, hate, and jealousy, "I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.