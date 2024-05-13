Meet man who once worked at Infosys as office boy, earned Rs 9000 per month, then built company worth Rs…

Dadasaheb Bhagat's story inspires many people, particularly those from lowly backgrounds, as it demonstrates that anyone can achieve their goals with perseverance, hard work, and a never-give-up mindset.

Dadasaheb Bhagat's story inspires many people, particularly those from lowly backgrounds, as it demonstrates that anyone can achieve their goals with perseverance, hard work, and a never-give-up mindset. Dadasaheb Bhagat's story is a veritable example of how perseverance, hard work, and a never-give-up mindset can help you reach your goals. Bhagat grew up in Beed, Maharashtra, in a small village. After earning his ITI diploma, Bhagat moved to Pune to pursue his career. He began working as an office boy at Infosys, earning a salary of Rs 9,000 per month. Despite this, Bhagat kept up attending an animation class and put in a lot of effort to make ends meet.

He began studying programming languages like Python and C++ after finishing his animation course, which ultimately helped him launch his first business, Ninthmotion. Despite the setback of having to quit his job due to a car accident and devote all of his time to building his design libraries, Bhagat continued to pursue his dreams and founded DooGraphics, a website that lets users create designs and templates similar to Canva.

Bhagat relocated his operations to his village in Beed, Maharashtra, and set up shop in a cattle shed with his trained friends, determined to expand his business despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Bhagat made an appearance on Shark Tank season 3, his diligence and hard work paid off. He impressed shark Aman Gupta and negotiated a deal worth Rs 1 crore for 10% of the equity, which was a noteworthy accomplishment for a young man from a small village who had very little to start with and increased the value of his company to crores.