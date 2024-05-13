Meet man who once worked at Infosys as office boy, earned Rs 9000 per month, then built company worth Rs…

Business
Dadasaheb Bhagat's story is a veritable example of how perseverance, hard work, and a never-give-up mindset can help you reach your goals. Bhagat grew up in Beed, Maharashtra, in a small village. After earning his ITI diploma, Bhagat moved to Pune to pursue his career. He began working as an office boy at Infosys, earning a salary of Rs 9,000 per month. Despite this, Bhagat kept up attending an animation class and put in a lot of effort to make ends meet.
He began studying programming languages like Python and C++ after finishing his animation course, which ultimately helped him launch his first business, Ninthmotion. Despite the setback of having to quit his job due to a car accident and devote all of his time to building his design libraries, Bhagat continued to pursue his dreams and founded DooGraphics, a website that lets users create designs and templates similar to Canva.
Bhagat relocated his operations to his village in Beed, Maharashtra, and set up shop in a cattle shed with his trained friends, determined to expand his business despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Bhagat made an appearance on Shark Tank season 3, his diligence and hard work paid off. He impressed shark Aman Gupta and negotiated a deal worth Rs 1 crore for 10% of the equity, which was a noteworthy accomplishment for a young man from a small village who had very little to start with and increased the value of his company to crores.