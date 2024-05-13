CBSE 12th Results 2024 DECLARED at cbse.gov.in; here's direct link, how to check

Nearly 87.98% of students passed the board exams and the pass percentage is up by 0.65 since last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12th results on May 13 (Tuesday) on the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. Nearly 87.98% of students passed the board exams and the pass percentage is up by 0.65 since last year. CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Here's the direct link.

CBSE Result 2024: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in.



How to access CBSE Board results DigiLocker codes 2024?

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

School Login: Enter the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.

Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file' from the options.

For Class 12: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class XII’.

Once downloaded, schools can share the Access Codes with students



Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in

On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.

A new page will open in front of you.

Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.

Click on 'submit'.

The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.

After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released.