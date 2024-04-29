Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

Meet actress who had no money for food, saw failed marriage, faced death due to illness, now charges Rs 1 crore a minute

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s lenders seek Rs 96500000000 upfront cash payment for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

10 surreal images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope 

8 healthy carbs for weight loss

This Hindu king never lost to Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

Justin Bieber's teary-eyed selfie in new, unseen pictures has left fans worried

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

article-main
Justin Bieber in tears
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber broke down in tears in a new social media post without his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a string of pictures in a carousel post on the photo-sharing platform. And in one of the offerings, the 'Baby' hitmaker could be seen getting emotional, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Sharing 10 recent pictures as part of a photo dump, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his daily life. But midway through the selection of photos, Justin caught fans off-guard with two photos that saw tears streaming down his face.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the front-facing camera was very close up, with the tears incredibly visible. Justin's high emotions were also apparent. Fans were quick to spot how his wife, Hailey, 27, wasn't included in his post. Although she did leave a comment under it, with her making a joke that her husband is a "pretty crier".

In the comment section, fans were quick to pick up on the crying snaps and Hailey's comment. One person said: "Are you okay bro?" while another speculated: "Is that a sign?" which seemingly referenced the recent split rumours that have plagued the pair. "I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis," someone else said, while another penned: "Justin, what happened? Why are you crying?"

Back in March, divorce rumours were going wild on social media, with this forcing Hailey to take to her Instagram to clear up any speculation of a possible split. "Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong (sic)," she penned at the time. She went on to add that the claims are "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor was only competition to Amitabh; bigger than Kapoors, Khans; quit films at peak to become sanyasi, died in..

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

Britney Spears settles legal dispute with estranged father Jamie Spears over conservatorship, details inside

‘Congress should apologise to the country for…’: PM Modi slams opposition over EVM doubts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement