What happens to Justin Bieber's India concert amid his health condition, recent cancellations

On Friday, Justin Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and now is suffering from partial face paralysis. While apologising to his fans, the 20-year-old singer said that his condition is ‘pretty serious’.

Justin took to Instagram and stated that some of his shows have been cancelled so that he can recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In the video that he shared on social media, he stated, “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He continued, “this is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Meanwhile, his fans are worried about him. As per Ticket News, his concerts that were scheduled in Toronto and at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. this week, have been postponed. However, there is no confirmation about his concert that was supposed to happen on June 13 at Madison Square Garden, New York. He has around 11 shows in the US this month, but it is not clear whether he will be performing there or not.

Earlier, he cancelled a few gigs after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Concerts were supposed to happen in 2020, but they were postponed due to pandemics. His tour finally started earlier this year.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber that he will perform in India on October 18 as part of his Justice international tour. It will be Justin's second performance in India, following his Purpose global tour performance in Mumbai in May 2017. The concert will be organized by BookMyShow and Live Nation, with tickets going on sale on BookMyShow. Though the concert is in October, it is unclear if the singer will appear for the show or not.

Between May 2022 and March 2023, Justin's Justice world tour was supposed to perform over 125 shows in over 40 countries around the world. Justin's tour has apparently sold more than 1.3 million tickets so far.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. According to Mount Sinai, it can be recovered within a few weeks if there is not much damage to the nerve. But if the damage is severe, ‘you may not fully recover, even after months. Recovery chances are better if it is treated within 3 days after symptoms begin.

