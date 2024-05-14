Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, a constituency where he has secured wins with larger margin for two consecutive terms.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency where he has secured wins with a larger margin for two consecutive terms. Before filing the papers, the PM offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat. PM Modi then took a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat and reached the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer his prayers. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi is seeking a third term and hoping for a record margin. Varanasi goes in for polling on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections. 

Ahead of filing the nomination, PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow in Varanasi on a five-kilometre-stretch on Monday evening.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. The whole stretch was reverberating with 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shree Ram' chants as a huge crowd of supporters and residents gathered on either side of the road to cheer the Prime Minister.

 

