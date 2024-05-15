Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal will come back on the screen 20 years after Salman Khan's Garv: Pride and Honour. Know her connection with the Kapoor family.

In 2004, Salman Khan impressed moviegoers with his action drama Garv: Pride and Honour. In Puneet Issar's film, Salman played a no-nonsense cop, and a dutiful brother. Apart from Salman, another actor earned recognition for her impressive acting chops- Akanksha Malhotra.

The actress played Salman's on-screen sister in Garv, and her performance was appreciated by the masses and critics. However, despite being talented, the actress had a brief film career, and she went on to become a successful entrepreneur. Akanksha may have been missing from the big screen, but she's quite active on social media. Akanksha Malhotra's latest photos have stunned netizens, and she's geared up to make her comeback. But before discussing that, let's find out more about her.

Who is Akanksha Malhotra?

Akanksha Malhotra hails from a film family, she's the daughter of actor-turned-producer Prem Krishen Malhotra (founder of the popular TV production house, Cinevistaas). Akansha is the granddaughter of Premnath Malhotra and Bina Rai.

Akanksha Malhotra's connection with the Kapoor family

Many people don't know that Akanksha is related to the Kapoors- her grandmother was the yesteryear actor Bina Rai, whose late husband, Prem Nath Malhotra, was brother-in-law to Raj Kapoor. Akanksha is the grandniece of actors Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Nath, and Narendra Nath. Niece of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Monty Nath, and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karishma Kapoor.

Akanksha Malhotra's career

As per her IMDb profile, Akanksha made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chinna. She made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai (2002), followed by LOC Kargil (2003), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Aisa Kyun Hota Hai (2006), and Veere Di Wedding (2018). In between, Akanksha also made her TV debut with Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right. Akanksha couldn't make it big in her career, and right after Garv she got married to Rohit Aggarwal. In an interview she revealed why she couldn't succeed as an actress, "Right after my last film with Salman Khan (‘Garv’) in 2004, I got married and moved to New York. Since I lived away, it was not possible to pursue my acting career." Akanksha has missed out on some big-money spinners, including No Entry and Welcome.

Meet entrepreneur Akanksha Malhotra

In 2009, Akanksha launched in India, one of the world's most luxurious Home Decor and Bathroom Fixture Brand - Sherle Wagner. Later, she co-founded the Home Decor brand with her mother-in-law Akanksha Aggarwal, Exclusively Yours.

Akanksha Malhotra making her comeback

20 years after Garv Akanksha is making her comeback with Rohan Sippy's web series, Unreal. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akanksha said that Rohan approached her with the series. She added, "He reached out to me for this role. I am getting back to acting after almost two decades. I am not doing this for money, it is just the passion I had, to satisfy that creative space in my life. I obviously had a lot of clauses for this role."

Read: This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.