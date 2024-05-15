Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

Meet woman who lives in Rs 450 crore home, owns Rs 165 crore necklace, Rs 31 lakh bag, her net worth is..

Hybrid technologies and their advantages

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

Meet woman who lives in Rs 450 crore home, owns Rs 165 crore necklace, Rs 31 lakh bag, her net worth is..

Habits for stress-free life

9 unknown facts about Cannes Film Festival

5 foods you should avoid for a healthy brain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal will come back on the screen 20 years after Salman Khan's Garv: Pride and Honour. Know her connection with the Kapoor family.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2024, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Akanksha Malhotra with Salman Khan in Garv
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2004, Salman Khan impressed moviegoers with his action drama Garv: Pride and Honour. In Puneet Issar's film, Salman played a no-nonsense cop, and a dutiful brother. Apart from Salman, another actor earned recognition for her impressive acting chops- Akanksha Malhotra. 

The actress played Salman's on-screen sister in Garv, and her performance was appreciated by the masses and critics. However, despite being talented, the actress had a brief film career, and she went on to become a successful entrepreneur. Akanksha may have been missing from the big screen, but she's quite active on social media. Akanksha Malhotra's latest photos have stunned netizens, and she's geared up to make her comeback. But before discussing that, let's find out more about her. 

Who is Akanksha Malhotra? 

Akanksha Malhotra hails from a film family, she's the daughter of actor-turned-producer Prem Krishen Malhotra (founder of the popular TV production house, Cinevistaas). Akansha is the granddaughter of Premnath Malhotra and Bina Rai. 

Akanksha Malhotra's connection with the Kapoor family 

Many people don't know that Akanksha is related to the Kapoors- her grandmother was the yesteryear actor Bina Rai, whose late husband, Prem Nath Malhotra, was brother-in-law to Raj Kapoor. Akanksha is the grandniece of actors Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Nath, and Narendra Nath. Niece of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Monty Nath, and cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karishma Kapoor. 

Akanksha Malhotra's career 

As per her IMDb profile, Akanksha made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chinna. She made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai (2002), followed by LOC Kargil (2003), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Aisa Kyun Hota Hai (2006), and Veere Di Wedding (2018). In between, Akanksha also made her TV debut with Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right. Akanksha couldn't make it big in her career, and right after Garv she got married to Rohit Aggarwal. In an interview she revealed why she couldn't succeed as an actress, "Right after my last film with Salman Khan (‘Garv’) in 2004, I got married and moved to New York. Since I lived away, it was not possible to pursue my acting career." Akanksha has missed out on some big-money spinners, including No Entry and Welcome. 

Meet entrepreneur Akanksha Malhotra 

In 2009, Akanksha launched in India, one of the world's most luxurious Home Decor and Bathroom Fixture Brand - Sherle Wagner. Later, she co-founded the Home Decor brand with her mother-in-law Akanksha Aggarwal, Exclusively Yours. 

Akanksha Malhotra making her comeback 

20 years after Garv Akanksha is making her comeback with Rohan Sippy's web series, Unreal. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akanksha said that Rohan approached her with the series. She added, "He reached out to me for this role. I am getting back to acting after almost two decades. I am not doing this for money, it is just the passion I had, to satisfy that creative space in my life. I obviously had a lot of clauses for this role."

Read: This actress started her career as an extra, earned Rs 1 for first movie, later became superstar, died lonely death

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE 12th Results 2024 DECLARED at cbse.gov.in; here's direct link, how to check

Nothing Ear (1), Ear (2) and other earbuds to get ChatGPT support

'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

Meet man who once worked at Infosys as office boy, earned Rs 9000 per month, then built company worth Rs…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement