Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

This actor wasted two decades of his life because of alcohol losing big films and roles before one hit changed his life

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

Piyush Mishra in Tamasha
There is no guarantee of success in the film industry. Every year, thousands travel to the various centres of cinema in India in hope of becoming the next superstar or just an actor even. But only a very few succeed. And even among those who succeed, many have to wait and struggle for years – even decades – before they get their breakthrough. This is the story of one such multifaceted artiste who wasted 20 years of his life to addiction, before finally getting his big break when he was almost 50.

The actor who lost 20 years to alcohol addiction

Piyush Mishra is someone who wears many hats. He has been an actor, a writer-lyricist, and a singer as well. The performer has been around in the entertainment industry for four decades but has found success only in the last 10-15 years. In a recent interview with Lallantop, he admitted that the reason for that delay was his alcoholism. He revealed that he started drinking in the 80s and was addicted for the next 20 years. “That ‘alcohol phase’ destroyed everything, I wonder how I came out of that alive,” he said. During this phase, the actor worked in theatre in Delhi and also did small roles in films like Dil Se, Black Friday, and Gulaal, which got him noticed. However, the phase was also a time when Piyush Mishra missed out on some big films. In 1989, he was offered Maine Pyar Kiya, which would go on to be the year’s biggest hit. Mishra told Lallantop that he refused the role, which eventually went to Salman Khan and made him a star.

Piyush Mishra’s breakthrough at nearly 50

By 2011, Piyush Mishra was getting roles in big films like Rockstar, in which he managed to leave his mark. However, they were almost always small roles. It was the 2012 two-part action saga Gangs of Wasseypur that changed his life and career. The film saw him as one of the co-leads as well as the film’s narrator. He also co-wrote and sang a few tracks in the film. Gangs of Wasseypur became one of the biggest cult hits of the generation, and at 49, Piyush Mishra’s career got a new lease of life.

