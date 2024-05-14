Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ghatkopar hoarding that collapsed and killed 14 during Mumbai storm?

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man who lost eyesight at 8, bagged record-breaking job package at Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, VIT, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024: Teams to lose most wickets in powerplay

Healthy substitutes of sugar for people with diabetes

7 easy ways to reduce bitterness in bitter gourd (Karela)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power season 2 teaser: Dark Lord Sauron returns to rule Middle-earth

Bishnoi community 'ready to forgive' Salman Khan in blackbuck poaching case but on one condition: 'If he comes...'

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

HomeTelevision

Television

Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

14 people lost their lives and 64 people were injured in the Mumbai's dust storm and heavy rains on Monday. Read on to know why Mannara Chopra is facing backlash for her video.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 08:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Mannara Chopra/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mannara Chopra, who was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, is being criticised for sharing a video of her dancing in the dust storm that hit Mumbai on Monday, August 13. After the heavy rains, a 100-foot billboard collapsed in the Maharashtrian capital, claiming the lives of 14 and injuring 64.

Taking to her Instagram, Mannara shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Akhiyaan Gulaab song from the 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Enjoying the first rain !! inbetween a shoot day". Soon, she received flak for being tone-deaf.

Reacting to her video, one netizen wrote, "Buildings have collapsed, people are hospitalised and maybe some dead some are still in debris with rescue operations going on aur in brainless ameero ko reels bnani hai (and these brainless rich just want to make reels)", while another added, "14 logo ki maut hui hai isme aur yeh dance kar rhi hai (14 people have died and she is dancing)." Another comment read, "Yaha sab pareshaan hai aur inko nachna hai hadd hai aese logo ki (Everyone is tensed here and all they care about is dancing)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mannara Chopra (@memannara)

Talking about her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Mannara Chopra reached the Grand Finale and came second runner-up losing to the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar and the winner Munawar Faruqui. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, and has appeared in a few Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

Ratna Pathak Shah calls Guru Dutt and Bimal Roy's films 'offensive', says, 'women are constantly...'

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

Meet woman, an Indian, who travels in jets, owns luxurious home, Rolls Royce, not Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla

Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days, steals lakhs worth of jewelry from passengers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement