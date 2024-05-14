Mannara Chopra brutally trolled for sharing video of her dancing in Mumbai's dust storm: '14 logon ki maut hui hai...'

14 people lost their lives and 64 people were injured in the Mumbai's dust storm and heavy rains on Monday. Read on to know why Mannara Chopra is facing backlash for her video.

Mannara Chopra, who was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, is being criticised for sharing a video of her dancing in the dust storm that hit Mumbai on Monday, August 13. After the heavy rains, a 100-foot billboard collapsed in the Maharashtrian capital, claiming the lives of 14 and injuring 64.

Taking to her Instagram, Mannara shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Akhiyaan Gulaab song from the 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Enjoying the first rain !! inbetween a shoot day". Soon, she received flak for being tone-deaf.

Reacting to her video, one netizen wrote, "Buildings have collapsed, people are hospitalised and maybe some dead some are still in debris with rescue operations going on aur in brainless ameero ko reels bnani hai (and these brainless rich just want to make reels)", while another added, "14 logo ki maut hui hai isme aur yeh dance kar rhi hai (14 people have died and she is dancing)." Another comment read, "Yaha sab pareshaan hai aur inko nachna hai hadd hai aese logo ki (Everyone is tensed here and all they care about is dancing)."

Talking about her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Mannara Chopra reached the Grand Finale and came second runner-up losing to the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar and the winner Munawar Faruqui. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, and has appeared in a few Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies.

